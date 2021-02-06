On Friday, February 5, the driver Magaly Medina and her husband Alfredo Zambrano participated in an interview with Maria Pia Copello, through a streaming on the influencer’s official Instagram account.

During the conversation, the notary revealed that he is preparing the production of a second song, one week before the premiere of “Probably”, a song made in collaboration with the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt.

Although he did not provide many details about this new project, Alfredo Zambrano indicated that he would like to sing ‘all genres’. However, he acknowledged that this requires a lot of work at the vocal level.

“I would like to sing everything,” he said, then added: “The next song is a popular song.”

When asked what other artist he would like to work with, the notary commented that before the pandemic, his wife Magaly Medina contacted the national singer-songwriter Gian Marco, and a meeting was coordinated in June 2020.

“I was going to ask him to compose a song for me,” commented the interpreter. However, their plans were frustrated because in March they entered quarantine due to the expansion of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Although the outlook is still critical now, Alfredo Zambrano expressed that he still retains the intention of working with Gian Marco.

“I would like to sing a song composed with him, or suddenly with him,” he said.

