One more! The host Magaly Medina she decided to take a break before the week of work at ATV and took a getaway with her husband, the notary Alfredo Zambrano, to Fundo Mamacona, in Lurín. In it they were able to observe a number of pace horses and then went to a restaurant in the area, without waiting for what Alfredo would deign to do. Let’s remember that Zambrano has also performed as a singer on several occasions and this was no exception. Magaly shared the moment with her followers.

Through her official Instagram account, Magaly Medina showed a video in which her husband is seen singing on stage along with the musical group that accompanied him to sing a song. However, the reaction of the host of “Magaly TV: the firm” drew attention. She wrote in the clip: “For a change… Alfredo sang”.

Magaly Medina visited her father’s grave in La Molina

Earlier, this Sunday the 23rd, Magaly Medina went to the Jardines de la Paz cemetery in La Molina to visit the niche of her father Luis Medina, who is one month after his sensitive death due to health complications. Her parent passed away on March 23 at 93 years of age and Medina was in charge of remembering it and sharing the moment with her followers.

In the same way, she offered a video in which she is seen surrounded by relatives and leaving flowers at the grave of Luis Medina. She posted the message: “We miss dad so much!” Later, the driver and her husband were seen heading to Lurín to end the day.

Alfredo Zambrano spoils Magaly Medina

Magaly Medina surprised her fans by showing the luxurious gift that her husband Alfredo Zambrano gave her for her birthday. “I have my two acquisitions here. I was in the store and the first bag that caught my eye was this one. It is a different model from Chanel, it is very spacious inside. I loved it, but I also discovered this other one that is smaller,” said the communicator.

It was then that his partner asked him to take both models. “I was between the two of them and my husband told me ‘how much trouble do you make yourself, take both’, so I had no choice but to bring both,” she added in the clip.

