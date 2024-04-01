Magaly Medina was partying. The popular 'Urraca' celebrated her birthday in an intimate ceremony with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano, their closest friends and their families. The television host showed off the gifts that her loved ones gave her, among them, Zambrano's. The detail did not go unnoticed because of how expensive it turned out to be.

What did Alfredo Zambrano give to Magaly Medina for her 61 years?

Magaly Medina posted a story in which he wore the gift of Zambrano. In the snapshot you could see an orange bag with the logo of the luxury brand Hermes.

Hermes, also known as Hermes Paris or Hermes International SA, distinguishes itself as an iconic French fashion brand, focused on the creation of high-quality leather accessories, ready-to-wear fashion and luxury watches. This prestigious fashion house is famous for its iconic logo that represents a horse-drawn carriage. Their exclusive products are only available in their official stores and on their official website.

Although the product is not seen in the photo, the box seen in the 'Magpie' Instagram story is from a Hermes Paris brand bag.

What did María Pía Copello say to Magaly Medina for her birthday?

Maria Pia Copello She proved to be a great friend of Magaly Medina, which is why she was among the guests to celebrate the 61st anniversary of the 'Urraca'. On her Instagram profile, the América TV host published an image of her with 'Maga', accompanied by a message in which she wrote: “Happy day, Magaly Medina. A strong, loving woman with incomparable energy. May all your dreams come true and you achieve what you set out to do.”

How was the celebration for Magaly Medina's birthday?

The celebration of Medina It was characterized by the notable attendance of the guests, who gathered to honor this significant day for the host. The occasion was marked by moments full of love and togetherness, in which laughter and good wishes were the tone. Known for her illustrious career in entertainment journalism, the presenter took advantage of her opportunity to share some words full of gratitude and optimism: “Every day I feel that I am about to discover new and wonderful things, that there are many adventures to live and great journeys to take”.

Magaly celebrated her 61st birthday. Photo: Magaly Medina/Instagram

What did Magaly Medina say about celebrating her birthday?

Medina He expressed his inclination towards more serene celebrations, in addition to underlining his desire for moments of tranquility and disconnection. “I have never liked to celebrate, I usually run away on my birthdays. I don't like being harassed, even if it's with a lot of affection, wishing me a happy birthday. I don't like receiving hundreds of WhatsApp from my friends, from my family. I don't like to answer: thank you, thank you and thank you. I have never liked it. Well, now on WhatsApp, imagine how I felt harassed. Before, everyone called you on the phone. And when I was outside, I just didn't answer. It was not there, because I have never liked celebrations,” said the popular 'Urraca'.