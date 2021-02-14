The television host Magaly Medina was surprised by her husband within hours of celebrating the Valentine’s Day. The tender scene was shared by herself through her social networks.

Alfredo Zambrano showed his romantic side on this date. The notary, who recently launched himself as a singer, gave the ATV figure a set of jewelry.

In the video, Magaly is shown swimming in her pool, when the businessman showed up with the package. She made no secret of her excitement at the gift and immediately started to open it.

“This is how my heart fills me (With an emoticon)”, wrote the presenter in her stories of Instagram.

Magaly Medina in a new song by Alfredo Zambrano?

After her appearance in the sketch of Jorge Benavides’ new ATV program, Magaly Medina revealed that there is a possibility of appearing in her husband’s new musical project.

“You said that the notary was going to sing for the only time, that it was a kind of hobby, because he was a successful professional as we all know him, and now I find out that for the million 600 they already have they are going to make another song, What happened? ”JB asked him.

“Leave it then, you want to treat yourself. But this time he wants me to sing with him … Yeah, how are you? That’s what AutoTune exists for, ha, ha, ha … I’m fed up with AutoTune … now a singer too … I’m not the model, I’m the protagonist of the story ”, she replied Magaly Medina.

Magaly Medina, latest news:

