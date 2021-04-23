¿Alfredo Zambrano Will you join the cast of I am, great battles, great celebrities? Jessica Newton shared an email on her social networks where she reveals an invitation that the production would have sent to the notary.

According to the text, the coordinator of the imitation space is interested in Magaly Medina’s husband being the reinforcement of one of the group’s artists.

“The reason for this email is to invite you to the program depends on your availability, we know that you have a singing talent, we would love to have you with us as a reinforcement of one of our celebrities from the program or present you in a social aid block,” it reads in the capture that the former Miss Peru published in her stories of Instagram.

Magaly medina It did not take long to pronounce on this image disseminated. Through the same social network, he made a comment about the interest of the production of Yo soy towards the notary.

“Suddenly everyone is” interested “in the talent of Alfredo that before they refused to recognize,” wrote the host of Magaly TV, the firm.

Image shared by Jessica Newton. Photo: capture / Instagram

Alfredo Zambrano in The Artist of the Year?

On the other hand, the panelists from America today reported that the businessman would be part of The Artist of the Year. In this regard, the ATV figure expressed his annoyance and responded to the presenters.

“How unscrupulous were Gisela Valcárcel’s disciples. Sell ​​smoke in order to get the attention of the public “, were the words of Magaly Medina.

Alfredo Zambrano, latest news:

