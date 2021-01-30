Daniela Darcourt premiered with Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s husband, the new version of her hit musical “Probably”.

The lawyer by profession and the salsa singer came to the set of Magaly TV, the firm to make the launch official. This musical project was a dream that Alfredo Zambrano could fulfill, according to the television host.

In addition, they surprised by singing the song a cappella. The lawyer began with the first part of the song, followed by Daniela Darcourt. When the chorus arrived, they both joined their voices.

Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly medina revealed that the song represents part of their love story. They separated for several months before formalizing their romantic relationship, but finally tied the knot in 2016.

The announcer Damien Ode was in charge of directing the interview, while the animator and friend of Magaly Medina Maria Pia Copello He was also present in a virtual way at the premiere of the new version of “Probably”.

The producer of the former conductor of This is war was in charge of making the video clip. The song, which is a hit in several countries in the region, was composed by the Mexican singer Christian Nodal.

So far, the video clip of Alfredo Zambrano and Daniela Darcourt has exceeded 281,600 views just 10 hours after being released on the YouTube platform.

