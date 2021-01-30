During the night of Friday, January 29, the expected premiere of the song and video clip “Probably”, A theme that would mark the debut as a singer of Alfredo Zambrano, husband of the host Magaly Medina, in collaboration with the renowned salsa singer Daniela Darcourt.

The music video was released on the host’s official YouTube channel and garnered 35,611 views in its first hour.

Starring Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano, the concept of the clip tells of the separation and subsequent reconciliation of a couple, based on an episode from their married life.

“The song is very special for us because it narrates a moment in our personal lives. From when we were separated for eight months, each one made his life indistinctly ”, the presenter confessed in her program.

On the other hand, in the production of the video clip, Ney Guerrero, producer and ex-partner of Magaly Medina, and the entertainer and influencer Maria Pia Copello also intervened, according to his thanks.

Finally, “Probably” was also published simultaneously on other music platforms, such as Amazon Music and Tidal. In addition to appearing as a featured topic for Spotify Latam’s Tropical News and Peru Friday News sections.

Alfredo Zambrano, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.