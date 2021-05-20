Alfredo Yabrán he was a very powerful businessman. Owner of Ocasa, they attributed to him the ownership of other companies in the tele-mail sector. His public profile was practically secret until 1995, when Domingo Cavallo denounced him in Congress. He characterized him as a “mobster” leader benefited from political protection.

There were no known images of Yabrán until the summer of 1997, when José Luis Cabezas, a photojournalist for Noticias magazine, He managed to photograph him when he was walking on the beach in Pinamar.

Shortly after, on January 25 of that year, Cabezas appeared murdered in his car. He was bound and had been shot twice.

The eyes turned towards Alfredo Yabrán as the possible instigator. From the beginning, the judge of the case, José Luis Macchi, soughtor establish the relationship between the businessman and Gustavo Prellezo, the policeman accused of commanding the gang that was the material author of the kidnapping and the crime. Yabrán’s security chief, Gregorio Ríos, was also arrested and charged.

The businessman’s legal situation became more and more complicated and the outcome of his life was violent. Look at the video.