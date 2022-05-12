Pumas is going through a difficult moment, the team depended on winning CONCACAF to ensure the sporting and economic well-being of the team for the next semester, the title was not achieved after being exhibited by Seattle in the United States and if something was enough, the team did not could even overcome the playoff zone in the Mx League.
That being the case, Pumas was forced to release three of those on loan who were within the squad, a forced move by the board as it was the only way to renew Juna Ignacio Dinenno, who would have already signed his new contract until 2025, contrary case to that of Alfredo Talavera, who is about to leave the Pedregal painting.
According to information from ESPN, the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team is nowhere near finalizing his arrival at Juárez’s team, since he does not end up reaching an agreement with Pumas, the veteran wants a two-year contract extension, Pumas is willing to offer only one, which is not well seen by Alfredo, who, on behalf of the border team, has an offer that meets all Talavera’s requirements, a fact that places him very close to the ‘Bravos’.
#Alfredo #Talavera #border #Juárez
Leave a Reply