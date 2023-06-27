Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 20:44

Nobody likes high interest rates, but a more substantial drop in rates, as the government wants, could take some more time, evaluates Alfredo Setubal, CEO and Investor Relations Officer at Itaúsa, one of the largest investment holding companies in Latin America . “In my opinion, the Central Bank has acted with the necessary caution”, said the executive to journalists in the early evening of this Monday, 26.

“It is difficult, the high interest rate is not good for anyone, but if the Central Bank’s goal is to bring inflation to the average level, I think we still have a journey with higher interest rates”, the executive.

Setubal thinks it is more likely that the cuts will start in “September or October” and not at the next monetary policy meeting, in August. “Let’s start a slow cycle.”

In his assessment, the economy is functioning, although there are some sectors with greater difficulty, such as commerce. In general, there have been vacancies and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing. Therefore, the BC cannot be blamed, which raised the Selic rate to 13.75%.

Setubal participated in a closing panel on the first day of the 24th Investor Relations and Capital Markets Meeting.
























