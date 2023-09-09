Alfredo Sepulveda in a bookstore in Santiago. Cristobal Venegas

The journalist, academic and writer Alfredo Sepúlveda (Santiago, 53 years old) has investigated in depth what happened since Salvador Allende was elected on September 4, 1970, towards the final outcome of September 11, 1973, with the coup d’état and the president’s suicide. in his book Popular Unity, the thousand days of Allende and the Chilean path to socialism (Sudamericana 2020), makes a detailed account of those 1,041 days in which it exposes the facts, the lights and shadows of the Chilean road project to socialism promoted by the former socialist president. And the contradictions of the president.

Ask. The historian Sol Serrano, in an interview with El País, said that she is glad that we are talking about the Popular Unity for this anniversary of the 50th anniversary of the coup d’état. Is it an exercise that was pending?

Answer. For the first time we are trying to see a very simple thing: what happened? We didn’t have that question. At an academic level, of course, and there is a very extensive bibliography. But it happened to me that even when I wrote the book it was very difficult for me to find the answer to that question in another book.

Q. Why do you think it took us so long to get to this broader conversation?

R. It was always a difficult conversation, because it was colored by the dictatorship. The dictatorship is like a filter for all this. If we had had this conversation on the 20th anniversary – in 1993 – it would inevitably have been read as a kind of justification for the crimes of the dictatorship. Because this question of what happened inevitably leads you to a critical vision of Popular Unity in the deepest sense of the word. There are bright areas and darker areas as well.

Q. Are there still sectors that believe that doing this analysis is somehow justifying the crimes of the dictatorship?

R. I think so. The ghost of that discussion now emerges, based on the handling of the 50th anniversary commemoration. And that was also what was expressed in the case of Patricio Fernández’s departure, although with nuances, because deputy Carmen Hertz never said that the matter could not be discussed. But there are some attempts to impose certain truths that for me are debatable. carmen hertz [de la bancada del PC] says that the State has to define the military dictatorship as a crime. I tend to agree with that, but I understand that not all Chilean society will agree. And it doesn’t cause me a problem.

Q. This is what Senator Isabel Allende, the daughter of President Allende, states when she says that “there will never be an official truth.”

R. Exactly. Furthermore, the emotional burdens are super strong both in that period and in the subsequent period, obviously. I thought of this book for the year 40, in 2014. But it was very complex, because the issue of the violation of human rights was still very strong and I felt that it was like lend him clothes to the arguments that justified these violations. In that context, reviewing the Unidad Popular from a public and critical perspective was complicated. But when I wrote this book in 2020, for the anniversary of Allende’s election, it seemed like it was time. Half a century are big words. If not now, actually, when?

Q. How do you evaluate the Government’s deployment for this anniversary? His initial story of memory, democracy, future, ends up being left on the ground with the most maximalist positions of the left.

R. They left with a problem and with the ghost of October 18[the date of the social outbreak in Chile]. That is a milestone that happened to us very recently and about which there is very little conversation as well. And on the other hand, in these conditions, the establishment of stories or narratives that come from the State, that have some degree of officiality, will always be resisted and complex to manage. [lafechadelestallidosocialenChile)EsoesunhitoquenosocurrióhacemuypocoysobreelcualhaymuypocaconversacióntambiénYporotroladoenesascondicioneselestablecimientoderelatosonarrativasqueprovengandelEstadoquetenganalgúngradodeoficialidadvanasersiempreresistidosycomplejosdemanejar

Q. Was the Government wrong to appropriate of this anniversary?

R.. I think so, it was a misguided ambition. The Government became entangled and no longer has a story about this, but the construction of the analysis of what happened in the coup d’état, in the period before and in the period after, today has been carried out without the Government. It is being carried out by civil society, academia, study centers, people, and the media. Beyond the commemorative events, claiming leadership over the story seemed to me to be a mistake.

Q. Ascanio Cavallo said that the majority of the leaders of this generation in the Government, including the president, did not understand the complexity of what the Popular Unity had been. Do you agree with him?

R. I don’t know if they have an understanding and keep it to themselves, but, evidently, they have not expressed it and what is seen is rather the mythical story. For example, saying that the Unidad Popular was an attempt to carry out great social transformations and that it was canceled by force, by a dictatorship that wanted to lead us to neoliberalism. Well, there are seeds of truth in that story. Obviously it was a Government that wanted to carry out major transformations, but it is much more than that. The objectives of the Unidad Popular clashed with Chilean historical tradition, and a large part of the population rejected it. The coup d’état was evidently promoted by the right and by Allende’s opposition sectors, but it was not a neoliberal coup. Neoliberalism came later through successive coups within the same dictatorship. So, I think that what the new generations in power have expressed is this mythical story of Popular Unity, which was the first story there was. But it’s like 50 years haven’t passed.

“A stage lower than the political hatred of that time”

Q. In your book you mention that there were at least 11 coup attempts. Was it inevitable, in your opinion?

R. I think that probably since August 22 (when the Chamber of Deputies signs a resolution declaring the Allende Government unconstitutional), it was inevitable. Before then, you can see that there are options. Allende always had the option of negotiating with the Christian Democrats and granting them degrees of power, and he always had the option of resorting to the military. What happens is that after August 22, those options no longer exist. He probably thinks he has them, but he doesn’t have them anymore. And there are no new options, except for the plebiscite.

Q. The figure of Allende has also been revisited on this anniversary. Beyond the mythical figure, also from his shadows. Do you have that impression?

R. For me, the shadow of him is that he does not define himself with respect to the use of violence as a method of political action. In Allende’s career I have not found a moral rejection of the use of violence as a method of political action, but there could not have been one either, because he was a Marxist in the 70s. It must also be understood from that perspective. That, in the practical effect of President Allende, had a cost. Because, for me, the opposition to the project of the Chilean road to socialism was the popular power that was represented by the MIR, which was outside the UP, but which was part of the left, by the Socialist Party, by the young people of the Mapu, for the Christian Left. And that popular power maintains the opposite of Allende: we must reach this Marxist socialism outside the State. Not necessarily through war, but through mass mobilization. And Allende never breaks with them. You also have to understand, he was very alone. I think that more than the dark side, that is the criticism I would make of him: this lack of definition that later, in 1973, it is evident that he has to do it and he does not do it. Now, I do believe that he made it on the last day, September 11, 1973 and that it was his last speech and his suicide.

Q. How do you interpret suicide?

R. I believe that suicide is a way of reaffirming something that he in many ways despised, which was the old democracy that he called bourgeois, in which he had been trained. That is, the cultural forms of the Chilean representative regime. In his last speech, there is no allusion to Popular Unity, Marxism, the left or socialism. Those words are absent. And, for me at least, it was a good decision to see it. And the axes are the words people, Constitution and workers, which was the content of the Chilean developmental model between 1932 and 1970, which was a kind of partnership between businessmen and the State, they needed each other. I think that when he sees the reality of what is coming, and I think that he is the only one who manages to capture the synopsis of what the dictatorship is going to be, he makes that speech in which he rather vindicates the past. And the past is this democracy in which it has been formed. He meets again with that Allende of the classic Chilean parliamentary and representative forms.

Q. Is Chile today as polarized as then?

R. No, I think that the levels of political polarization that existed in the Unidad Popular are only comparable to the civil war of 1891. When one traces the memory and talks with the people who are still alive, who participated in the period, what there was was hatred political. It was a feeling of wishing for the physical extermination of your political rival. That is what we had in August 1973, to the point that the entire political system is talking about civil war. There was a lot of violence, for example, in social outbreaks, but in 2019 I am not sure that there was political hatred at that level. I think we are still fortunately at a stage lower than the political hatred of that time.

Q. The right and the Government have not managed to bring positions together for a joint declaration of the 50 years. It was possible?

R. No, impossible, because deep down in its heart the right continues to see the coup d’état as a political solution to a crisis that had no other solution. I think that in these 40, 50 years we have had civilizational advances. There was a time when the right justified human rights violations and not today. Now, behind the calls to condemn the coup, I think there is an intellectual trap, because what practical effect can it have in the face of a political crisis that we may experience in 10, 15 or 20 more years? I think none, because coups d’état in theoretical terms respond to cupping of power vacuums. It seems to me that the commitment should be how we do not repeat that power vacuum. And in some ways, it is a much more difficult question for any political actor. You’re asking him what core beliefs he’s willing to give up in the area of ​​preserving democracy. And I don’t think anyone is willing to answer that question. They would be too naked in front of their opponents.