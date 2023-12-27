Alfredo Benavides is a Peruvian comedian with extensive experience in his field. His talent has been featured on different television channels over the years and one of the stages he remembers most is when he was part of America TVin two of his comedy programs: 'The Friends of Laughter' and 'Laughter of America'. Jorge Benavides' brother told some details of that time, in which he shared roles with Manolo Rojas, Arturo Álvarez, Fernando Armas and Edwin Sierra, and revealed the large salaries they earned for his work.

Did Edwin Sierra betray Alfredo Benavides?

The comedian Alfredo Benavides surprised by stating that I would never work with Edwin Sierra again. He explains that his position is due to a bad experience when they were both part of 'The Friends of Laughter'. The radio host also told the cast to leave the channel as a group, but none of them expected Milena Zárate's ex-partner to give up on his idea and they left him alone with a new space that did not have the expected results.

“He convinced us that we had to give up America when we were 'The Friends of Laughter'. (…) (He said) That he sees first for himself and his family, that he is not going to sign and that the channel has called him to have a program alone and he is going to stay. (…) We went to nine and they gave him a program called 'La Fuana', which lasted only one program“he explained.

How much did Alfredo Benavides earn at América TV?

Despite some unpleasant memories, the actor who plays Niño Alfredito recognizes that he and his colleagues were paid a good salary when they worked for America TV in their comedy programs. He even explained that with the significant sum of money they received they could buy a new car on a monthly basis.

Alfredo Benavides recounted experiences from his artistic life. Photo: LR/Latina composition/La República archive

“I earned a fortune in America. Manolo earned $30,000 a month. He bought a Mustan GT of the year that he didn't even know how to start it (…) I also bought a car of the year (…) a sports car, it was expensive, in fact, we could buy a car of the year monthly. I earned 23 thousand dollars a month“, detailed the member of 'JB en ATV' to Trome.

Did Alfredo Benavides suffer from bullying?

The 'JB en ATV' cast member shared in an interview that, at the beginning of his career in the artistic and humor world, some well-known comedians did not welcome him in the way he expected. As reported by Alfredo Benavides, Figures such as Manolo Rojas and Willy Hurtado persistently harassed him, even provoking his explosive reaction on one occasion after having exhausted his patience.

“There was a group that was Manolo, Willy Hurtado, whose origins were street comedians, they had a clash when they met me, Manolo not so much, but with other people they did (…). At the La Gata Caliente theater they made my life impossible, they grabbed my socks, one time I started crying horribly, I couldn't hold it, they made me explode and I quit“, he told the aforementioned medium.

How old is Alfredo Benavides?

The actor and comedian Alfredo Benavides was born a April 9, 1971, which is why he is currently 52 years old. Several years of his life have been dedicated to the artistic world in different television programs.

