The front Alfredo Ortuño has renewed its contract with the Cartagena, from LaLiga SmartBankthe club announced on Friday.

About to turn 31 years old, Ortuño arrived at Efesé last summer from Albacete and he is a regular substitute in the league, since the starting striker is Ruben Castro for the coach, Luis Carrion, but he’s having a good season.

He has scored seven goals, three in the league and four in the King’s Cup of the five that the port team has achieved in this competition, including the one that scored a penalty against the Valencia this Wednesday.