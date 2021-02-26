The former national deputy Alfredo Olmedo was charged in Salta for smuggling attempt of an aircraft.

The federal judge of Guarantees 2, Miguel Medina, formalized the criminal investigation into Olmedo – who was a candidate for governor of Salta in alliance with the PRO – for this alleged crime of import smuggling aggravated by the amount of the merchandise, tentative.

The information was confirmed by the official website “fiscal.gob.ar”. Now, what is this case about, whose imputation was required by the attorney general Carlos Martin Amad?

The imputation was requested after the proceedings that began on December 13th, when the aircraft, a plane Piper Aircraft Inc, valued at 1,469.00 dollars, landed at the Martín Miguel de Güemes international airport, in Salta, under the command of the pilot Curt Edwar Arnspiger, belonging to the company Globe Aero.

The prosecutor said that the pilot of the ship, who arrived without a crew or passengers, did not present to the staff of the Customs Directorate the “General Declaration” that all foreign aircraft must present, as established by Article 160 of the Customs Code.

“The pilot presented documentation that established the flight plan from Fort Lauderdale Florida, in the United States, to Jamaica and from there to Colombia, without counting in said papers the record that justifies their arrival in Salta“, highlighted the portal.

It continues: “The prosecutor maintained that, in the face of this situation, Sebastián Boso appeared at the local airport as a pilot of the plane in national territory and explained that the plane was imported for consumption. And so did Rubén Delgado, Olmedo’s accountant, who explained that the businessman had acquired the aircraft on August 22, 2020, while maintaining that the transfer of the plane was in charge of Globe Aero. “

The prosecutor Amad then affirmed that he did not have the formal statement that justifies the arrival of the ship in Salta.

On this base, the hijacking of the plane was ordered and an investigation was initiated that it is still ongoing.

“Nevertheless, it was established that the plane was indeed acquired by Olmedo, although in the documentation presented later, it held the Globe Aero firm responsible, which had to transfer the aircraft to the San Fernando airport, in Buenos Aires, which was truncated when landing in Salta, without the papers in order, “argued the prosecution.

In the absence of documentation “and other evidence that evidences that the commercial operation was carried out legally,” the criminal charge was formalized against Olmedo for the crime of import smuggling aggravated by the amount of the merchandise, to a degree of attempt.

Olmedo’s defense attorney rejected the existence of the crime referred to by the prosecution, while “he insisted that they dealt with inconveniences committed by the company in charge of the transfer of the aircraft acquired by its client.”

“The lawyer listed different documentation on the commercial operation, including the purchase invoice, valued at the sum of 1,469,000 dollars, payment of VAT to the AFIP for an amount of more than 13 million pesos, as well as another payment of 26,800 dollars for the transfer of the ship, “the report concludes.