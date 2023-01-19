Thursday, January 19, 2023
Alfredo Morelos uncovers: double in victory for Rangers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in Sports
Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

The Colombian scored a goal this Wednesday.

Alfredo Morelos It is uncovered in 2023, an omen that he wants a great year. The Colombian striker scored two goals this Wednesday with his team on Scottish Rangers.

Rangers faced this Wednesday the kilmarnock in the Scottish Premierchip. The striker scored the partial 1-1 at minute 23 of the game.

The attacker received a pass from the right zone and finished off first, low, to score the equalizer for Rangers.

Morelos celebrated again in the second half, scoring the goal in the 3-2 win. Morelos defined with a header. Also, he made an assist. He was a great figure of the game and gave his team the victory.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET

