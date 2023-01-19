Alfredo Morelos uncovers: double in victory for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos It is uncovered in 2023, an omen that he wants a great year. The Colombian striker scored two goals this Wednesday with his team on Scottish Rangers.

Rangers faced this Wednesday the kilmarnock in the Scottish Premierchip. The striker scored the partial 1-1 at minute 23 of the game.

The attacker received a pass from the right zone and finished off first, low, to score the equalizer for Rangers.

Morelos celebrated again in the second half, scoring the goal in the 3-2 win. Morelos defined with a header. Also, he made an assist. He was a great figure of the game and gave his team the victory.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

