PSV Eindhoven, Benfica Lisbon, Glasgow Rangers and Dinamo kyiv will play the Champions League group stage playoffs after their victories on Tuesday in the third qualifying round.

The Colombian Alfredo Morelos, protagonist in the way of Rangers from Scotland to the Uefa Champions League.

Morelos, on the way to the Champions

The Champions League playoffs, scheduled for August 16 and 23, will be the last stage towards the group stage, which begins on September 6.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV, who had drawn in Monaco (1-1), took advantage of the support of their fans to prevail in extra time (3-2) thanks to a goal from Luuk de Jong, who returned this European summer after his transfer to FC Barcelona. PSV will play its presence in the Champions League against Glasgow Rangers.

The Scots, finalists of the last Europa League, turned the tie around against Union Saint-Gilloise with Alfredo Morelos as the protagonistwho had won 2-0 in the first leg but was a shadow in Glasgow (3-0).

Benfica had already put a foot and a half in the playoffs by defeating (4-1) the Danes from Midtjylland in the first leg. In Denmark they won 3-1 and will play against Dynamo kyiv, who eliminated Austrian Sturm Graz (1-0 in the first leg, 2-1 in the second leg after extra time).

The losers of the “League path” (in places of honor in their championships), go directly to the group stage of the Europa League. As for the losers of the “Route of Champions” (champions in their countries), such as Apollon Limassol or Pyunik Yerevan, they will play another playoff to try to access the Europa League (August 16/17 and 23/24). )

*With AFP