Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Alfredo Morelos is uncovered: see his new goal with Rangers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

The Colombian scored a goal this Wednesday.

Alfredo Morelos It is uncovered in 2023, an omen that he wants a great year. The Colombian striker scored a goal this Wednesday with his team on Scottish Rangers.

Rangers face this Wednesday the kilmarnock in the Scottish Premierchip. The striker scored the partial 1-1 at minute 23 of the game.

The attacker received a pass from the right zone and finished off first, low, to score the equalizer for Rangers.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET

