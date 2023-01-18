Alfredo Morelos is uncovered: see his new goal with Rangers

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
The Colombian scored a goal this Wednesday.
January 18, 2023, 04:05 PM
Alfredo Morelos It is uncovered in 2023, an omen that he wants a great year. The Colombian striker scored a goal this Wednesday with his team on Scottish Rangers.
Rangers face this Wednesday the kilmarnock in the Scottish Premierchip. The striker scored the partial 1-1 at minute 23 of the game.
The attacker received a pass from the right zone and finished off first, low, to score the equalizer for Rangers.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET
