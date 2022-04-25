Alfredo Morelos, chosen as the best player of the year in the Scottish Rangers

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.
The ‘Buffalo of Cereté’ continues to reap victories, despite being injured.
April 25, 2022, 11:07 AM
Alfredo Morelos is still injured, due to a problem in one of his quadriceps, but even so he continues to arouse praise in Glasgow, the cradle of Scottish football.
This weekend, Rangers, his club since 2017, decided to name him as the best player of the last year. His 19 goals would have been the great reason. Especially since in recent months, Morelos managed to surpass Falcao García as the Colombian with the most goals in the history of the Uefa Europa League.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: his partner Van Dijk, surrendered to the quality of the Colombian).
With the ‘Gers’ shirt, Morelos has played 224 games and has scored 113 goals. Of course, in the same time, he has been expelled seven times, a mole that some highlight.
There is still no definite date for the return of the “Buffalo of Cereté” to the soccer fields.
SPORTS
