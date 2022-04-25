Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Alfredo Morelos, chosen as the best player of the year in the Scottish Rangers

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2022
in Sports
Alfred Morelos

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal against Red Star.

The ‘Buffalo of Cereté’ continues to reap victories, despite being injured.

Alfredo Morelos is still injured, due to a problem in one of his quadriceps, but even so he continues to arouse praise in Glasgow, the cradle of Scottish football.

This weekend, Rangers, his club since 2017, decided to name him as the best player of the last year. His 19 goals would have been the great reason. Especially since in recent months, Morelos managed to surpass Falcao García as the Colombian with the most goals in the history of the Uefa Europa League.

With the ‘Gers’ shirt, Morelos has played 224 games and has scored 113 goals. Of course, in the same time, he has been expelled seven times, a mole that some highlight.

There is still no definite date for the return of the “Buffalo of Cereté” to the soccer fields.

SPORTS

