Alfredo Martin, the famous body builder, had admitted to using steroids for 25 years

Alfredo Martin, the young body builder who admitted to using steroids, has died at the age of 30. His partner Vera Schroeder spread the sad announcement on social media. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

About a month after the death of 29-year-old Brazilian Christian Figueiredo, Alfredo Martin passed away at the age of 30 years. The death occurred suddenly last Monday. We are currently not aware of the causes which led to the tragic epilogue. However, according to some rumors, the reason for his death could be found in the substances that the body builder took.

To spread the sad announcement was partner Vera Schroeder through a post published on social media. This was the moving dedication written to accompany the caption:

I had no idea what it meant to hit rock bottom because no one close to me has ever died, but I’m discovering that what comes after the loss is even harder. Coming back to an empty house, the lack of responses when I say I love you, all the little things we did together. Nothing will ever fill this void.

Alfredo Martin: “I have been using steroids for 25 years”

Alfredo Martin has become famous in the fitness world for being a well-known body builder. The 30-year-old was very active on social media where he shared all his goals with his fans. In fact, his Instagram profile has well 120,000 followers. He had recently admitted to using steroids since he was 25:

I get my heart and kidneys checked because it’s bad for them and I know I risk a heart attack… But hey, I’m healthy.

Among the latest posts published on his social account appears a video in which the body builder shows his finish line achieved, or that of having gained 118 kg: