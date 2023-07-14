The story between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa does not have when to finish. Although both have clarified that they are just friends and have ruled out starting a romance, the comedians still send hints to each other on national television and express their discomfort when one of them is romantically linked to another person. A few days ago, the popular ‘Gaby’ was seen next to ‘Tomato’ Barraza and a young man, who would be her suitor, which caused a curious reaction from JB’s brother.

How was the meeting between ‘Tomate’ Barraza and Gabriela Serpa in Arequipa?

Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza He met Gabriela Serpa at an event held in Arequipa. The salsa singer was waiting for the model with a floral arrangement; However, the singer was surprised after seeing that the comic actress was accompanied by a 22-year-old boy, with whom she was supported by the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm.”

At that event, Serpa’s new lover refused to greet and talk with the nephew of “Chato” Barraza, who questioned him for accompanying the model.

How did Alfredo Benavides react after seeing Gabriela Serpa and ‘Tomate’ Barraza together in Arequipa?

Alfredo Benavides had a curious reaction after seeing the images of the meeting between Gabriela Serpa and ‘Tomato’ Barraza in Arequipa. The comedian did not hesitate to make fun of the salsa singer for having brought gifts for the model and for her way of acting in front of cameras.

“‘Figureti’. (…) It makes me laugh because he has made a fool of himself”said Benavideswho revealed that he was offered to be at the same event with Serpa and Barraza, but refused because he did not lend himself to “clowning”.

