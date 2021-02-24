The well-known music promoter, Alfredo Jamanca, died after a tough battle against the coronavirus. The remembered artistic representative ceased to exist this afternoon.

Through social networks, the Peruvian Association of Authors and Composers (APDAYC) he delivered the unfortunate news and shared a heartfelt message.

“Sadness. Alfredo Jamanca Vilca has passed away (June 11, 1967 / February 24, 2021). Member of #APDAYC. Author, composer and promoter of tropical groups. Creator of “Sorry now you come to find me”, “Tell him you miss me”, “Tears of blood”, “Come back sweetheart” and “Ungrateful you left without saying goodbye”. For this last song, APDAYC awarded him a Musical Emerald. May he rest in peace ”, reads the Facebook post.

A few days ago, one of his colleagues reported about the critical situation he was going through, where he needed oxygen to breathe, since the fearsome disease affected his lungs.

Alfredo Jamanca was a native of Huarmey, he started out as a record producer and then he had the idea of ​​an orchestra called “Grupo América”, where Marco Antonio and Leonard León made their careers take off.

Likewise, he also dedicated himself to holding events and was a representative of Armonía 10 and Corazón Serrano.

Nilver Huarac says goodbye with a meaningful message from Alfredo Jamanca

The renowned event producer and promoter of large cumbia groups Nilver Huarac lamented the death of Alfredo Jamanca and, through his social networks, dedicated a heartfelt farewell message to him.

“A great sadness to know the departure of my great brother ALFREDO JAMANCA, a great businessman, born promoter of cumbia, initial promoter of Corazón Serrano and many groups,” read at the beginning of his text on Facebook.

“I will never forget his permanent smile and his great encouragement, even though our business ventures sometimes didn’t turn out the way we wanted. The truth is I fall short and dejected when I found out this sad news. “Brother Alfredo, you are now in the glory of the Lord.” My deepest condolences to your beautiful and adored family. RIP Alfredo JAMANCA “, he concluded.

