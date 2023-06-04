Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa reconciled. The comical couple from “JB en ATV” has made several headlines due to the constant flirting that was evident in front of cameras and, although neither of them rules out having a relationship later, no one dares to take the next step. However, in recent days, the two have been involved in a controversy after Jorge Benavides’s brother hinted that the popular model was to blame for her departure from “JB’s whatsapp”. She came out to deny it and showed her anger towards him. However, now the comedian reveals that they have solved his problems.

Gabriela Serpa rejects statements by Alfredo Benavides. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa became friends?

“I was surprised when he said that I showed a story about him with ‘Zorro Zupe’ and that, the next day, they fired him; That’s why I called him to say: ‘Why did you say that? (…)’. But I didn’t show any history; It makes me look like it was my fault they took him off the show.” Gabriela Serpa said, indignant at Alfredo Benavides’ statements that rebounded in the media.

Now, the comic actor updates his current status with Gabriela and affirms that everything is fine between the two, as their statements got out of hand. “We talked. She misinterpreted what I said and it felt like I was kicked out of the show because of her, but it’s definitely a matter of talking, putting her in the car of what I wanted to say and giving us a kiss and that everything passes, “ he said to Trome.

Does Alfredo Benavides want to have a relationship with Gabriela Serpa?

In the same conversation with the local media, Alfredo Benavides revealed that he falls in love with Gabriela Serpa with his stomach, because the model is “with a good tooth”, which helps him score points with her. “My best details are eating, so I bring him stuffed potatoes, min pao, lomo saltado, everything… She is a ballet dancer, but she also has a good tooth, she eats very well,” he said.

Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa are partners in “JB en ATV”. Photo: composition LR/dissemination/Gabriela Serpa /Instagram

Would Claudia Serpa accept Alfredo Benavides as Gabriela Serpa’s partner?

In a recent public appearance, Claudia Serpa was consulted by The Republic about the speculation of a relationship between Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa. “I don’t know if she is in love with her. He (Alfredo Benavides) has to make the family fall in love first and then her”, said the singer about her sister, but avoided answering if she would accept him as a brother-in-law. “I love you very much, Alfredo,” she added between laughs.

Brenda Serpa against the romance of Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides?

Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides came to the set of “Magaly TV, the firm” to talk about the alleged love relationship between them. Brenda Serpa He was attentive to the statements of both and shared his opinion through social networks.

“This is how the Serpa sisters are. We fell in love with our hearts and we were clowns. Sister, he doesn’t deserve you”, expressed the model.

