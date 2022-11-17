During an event of Free marketthe Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo Del Mazoopened the week of The good end on the mexican entity.

The one who is known as “cheapest weekend of the year” will be held from November 18 to next monday 21.

It should be remembered that The good end is done for the purpose of revive the country’s economy and where they participate various companies and business sectorsas well as economic.

The same way, Del Mazo expressed that the safety of people will be guaranteed, so there will be the security operatives.

He added that the hours of public transport will be expanded due to the demand of the shopping that are carried out during the mentioned days.

Mercado Libre Distribution Center

Del Mazo spoke about the importance of The Good End in the Mexico state after two years of pandemic of Covid-19.

He said the above, in the Mercado Libre Distribution Center on the mexican entitywhere he emphasized that it is the most important of Mexico.

He pointed out that 65% of its merchandise at the national level is handled here in the municipality of Tepotzotlan.



