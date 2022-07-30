This Friday the governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazodelivered the construction of a Sports unit in the municipality of Speck Sheetto promote healthy coexistence, sports and recreation.

Two multipurpose fields were restored, the stands were enlarged, a soccer field was built with synthetic grass, in addition to playgrounds, walkers and the placement of lights to offer greater security, among other adaptations.

“We are delivering this sports car here in Chapa de Mota, I am here with the Municipal President, we are very happy because it is also a municipality that also has a great love of soccer; there are more than 50 soccer teams, they are ready to start , they already want to start and now we are delivering this space, this sports area with a totally new soccer field, completely, with synthetic grass and, in addition, this entire area was improved with a playground for children, gym equipment, two of multiple uses, the stands, of course, and lights”, explained the Governor of Mexico.

After a tour of the Mexican president through the facilities in the company of Pastor Cruz Garciamunicipal president of Chapa de Mota, the Secretary of Urban Development and Construction, Rafael Diaz Leal Barruetaexplained the details of the intervention.

Finally, del Mazo stressed that his administration continues to work to provide spaces that promote sports and family life, throughout the Mexican territory, through the program live your community.

“It is part of what we are doing in all the municipalities of the State of Mexico, we are very pleased to continue promoting this Live your Community program, to recover spaces, to promote sports, to promote family coexistence, because also every minute that we can recovering young people in sports or cultural activities, they are also minutes that we take away from violence and delinquency”, he concluded.