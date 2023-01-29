The growing acts of protest by anarchists against the 41-bis detention of Alfredo Cospito can no longer be ignored by the government: Palazzo Chigi has published a note to clarify that “the state does not come to terms with those who threaten”.

“The attacks carried out against our diplomacy in Athens, Barcelona and Berlin – we read – as well as that of Turin, the street violence in Rome and Trento, the bullets aimed at the director of the Tirreno and at the attorney general Francesco Saluzzo, the Molotov cocktail against a police station: such actions will not intimidate the institutions. Even less if the goal is to loosen the tougher prison regime for those responsible for terrorist acts”.

The actions of recent days, including the raids on diplomatic offices in Barcelona and Berlin or the arson attack on the car of diplomat Susanna Schlein in Athens, are labeled as “completely unacceptable”, in the government’s belief that “no claim o proposal can be taken into consideration if it is carried forward with recourse to these methods, even more so if directed against the forces of order”.

Matteo Piantedosi, Minister of the Interior, commented on the clashes with the agents that took place in Rome: “I express my solidarity with the women and men in uniform who with great professionalism and a spirit of sacrifice face, even in these days and hours, the demonstrations of those who imagine using threats and violence as a method of conditioning institutions”.

According to sources in the Interior Ministry, the minister is following the evolution of the situation in constant contact with the Chief of Police.