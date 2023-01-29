“He doesn’t change his mind and it wouldn’t be necessary to transfer it elsewhere: the only solution would be to remove it from 41-bis“. Angelica Milia is Alfredo Cospito’s trusted doctor and raises the alarm about the worsening of his health conditions, after more than 100 days of hunger strike. The anarchist from Pescara has no intention of interrupting his form of protest And he is risking his life in prison. “He started from an obese body mass index and now we are heading towards underweight, we risk unsolvable issues for the organs – cardiologist Angelica Milia explains to Adnkronos -. I last saw him on Thursday, but I’m in close contact with the prison colleague. We had a further drop in potassium and we increased the therapy: he lost another kilo and is becoming underweight compared to the body mass index”.

Cospito had a robust build and the decline is drastic. “When you lose more than 50 percent of the initial body weight, irreversible issues intervene. Going forward with fasting, the muscles are affected first, then the internal organs and finally the respiratory muscles and the heart – explains the doctor who visits him in prison Sassarese di Bancali – Before he had a body mass index over 30, now we are close to 20. Once these conditions have been reached, the body seeks energy even in the little fat it finds in the nerve sheath of the nerves“. In these conditions, his life hangs in the balance.

“If he goes into ventricular fibrillation with cardiac arrest, he will be revived, but then? – asks Angelica Milia -. Even moving him to another facility, where he can operate more quickly, would change little. The taxman is seriously affected and recovery would be difficult because he doesn’t even want forced feeding. The only thing you can do is remove him from the 41-bis”.