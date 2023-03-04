“Today I saw Alfredo Cospito very tired and weary”. This was reported by the doctor who this morning visited the anarchist, detained in the Opera prison by the defender Flavio Rossi Albertini. “He is taking, water, tea, sugar and salt, he is no longer taking potassium supplements and does not take vitamins. He has lost another kilo, so now weighs 70 kilos, and the muscle wasting is very marked”. However, the fact that Cospito has started taking a little sugar again “makes the situation a little less dramatic”, adds the doctor.

In the afternoon in Turin the national procession in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito. The appointment for the mobilization, promoted for days on chats and area sites with the slogan ‘The fight does not end!’, but continues ‘alongside those who fight’ against the 41 bis, the CPR and the prison system, is for 4.30 pm in Piazza Solferino. Expect between 500 and a thousand people. To supervise a large array of law enforcement. In the meantime, the activity of the Turin Digos continues, which between yesterday and today identified about thirty people, not only from Turin but also from other Italian cities and from Spain, checking cars and vans.