Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist on hunger strike since 20 October to protest against the prison regime of 41 bis, has resumed taking some foods, especially the cheeseas well as supplements. This is learned from judicial sources. The man is still hospitalized in the prison ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan due to his health conditions.

Cospito had recently eased his hunger strike, after having been rejected by the Surveillance Courts of Milan and Sassari the requests, presented by the defenders, to ask for the deferment of the sentence and home detention for health reasons.