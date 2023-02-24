Alfredo Cospito remains at 41 bis: it was decided by the five judges of the Cassation who today rejected the appeal of the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, defender of the anarchist, who had asked for the revocation of the hard prison for his client against the court decision surveillance of Rome.

Cospito has been on hunger strike for about 120 days, only recently had he returned to taking water and sugar to arrive “lucid” to this day, which the anarchist galaxy has been waiting for for some time. After almost 9 hours of deliberation, the last degree of judgment of the Italian legal system pronounced itself, going against the opinion of the attorney general Piero Gaeta who instead had requested the review of the supervisory court.

A garrison of activists in Piazza Cavour in Rome shouts “murderers” and displays banners with the words “The state tortures, with Alfredo, against 41 bis and life imprisonment”, or “Prison kills”. The anarchist, sentenced to 30 years, is in the penitentiary ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, where doctors are providing him with assistance after his conditions worsened following the hunger strike he embarked on.

The National Bioethics Committee, meeting in plenary session, decided to continue the analysis “regarding the problems related to self-determination in receiving or not the health treatments offered”: the Committee announced it in a note, at the end of the debate relating to the questions posed by the Ministry of Justice.

“After a choral, in-depth debate, the Plenary decided to continue the analysis in order to obtain the maximum possible convergence with regard to the delicate and complex underlying problems, in compliance with all the positions that have emerged up to now”.