Alfredo Cospito leaves the hospital and returns to the Opera prison but tightens his fast: “Only water and salt”

After losing the appeal in Cassation against the 41bis, Alfredo Cospito returns to the Milanese prison of Opera. The 55-year-old anarchist, who has been on hunger strike for four months against the “hard prison”, had been hospitalized for several days at the San Paolo hospital in Milan due to his deteriorating conditions.

Today Cospito returned to the Intensified Assistance Service (SAI) of the Opera prison, where his health will continue to be monitored. For the moment, his parameters continue to be stable, with no reports of critical issues. In the last few hours, however, the anarchist has decided to tighten his fast, also giving up sugar in addition to the potassium-based supplement that he was taking until last Friday. According to AGI reports, citing legal sources, Cospito has decided to take only water and salt. Those who saw him in prison would also have described him as “lucid and convinced”.

After a visit last Saturday, the day after the decision of the Cassation, the trusted doctor he had stated that a picture of “severe malnutrition” with “diffuse muscle atrophy” persists. According to the doctor, consultant to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, Cospito’s conditions were still stable, but could have worsened “day by day”.