On the advice of the doctors of the clinical center of the Opera prison, Alfredo Cospito was transferred to the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan.

The anarchist, who has been on hunger strike since last October 20 to protest against the 41 bis, suspended taking supplements after the Cassation revoked his request to revoke the harsh prison regime. For the second time since he was imprisoned in Milan, hospitalization was necessary due to the worsening of his health conditions.

The lowering of some values, considered dangerous for his life, led the doctors to opt for the transfer “for precautionary purposes”: they worry about the levels of sodium and potassium, deficiencies of which can lead to heart damage and brain edema. On the judicial front, Cospito’s battle did not stop in front of the Cassation’s decision: his lawyers turned to the European Court of Human Rights, in a race against time before the FAI exponent lets himself die.

Since the day she started her protest she has lost 50 kilos. “He is convinced of his reasons and hopes to win his battle – defender Flavio Rossi Albertini explained – which is a battle for life, not for death, because he does not consider the 41 bis life. He has no suicidal aspirations ”.

From prison he wrote a letter in which he reveals: “Today I am ready to die to let the world know what 41 bis really is, 750 people suffer it without a word. I love life, I’m a happy man I wouldn’t want to trade my life for someone else’s. It’s just because I love her that I can’t accept this hopeless unlife.”

In his defense, anarchist demonstrations continue, the last one on March 4 in Turin, which rapidly degenerated into a sort of urban guerrilla warfare.