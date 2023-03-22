On hunger strike for the past four months, and with very serious potassium shortages, Alfredo Cospito had a heart attack after which he almost died. He reported to the doctor who visited him today that he “felt a tremor in his hand and warned the guard. After ten minutes the nurse and the doctor came screaming and saying that they had seen from the monitoring a heart problem. They were very worried, he was dying. He saw a piece of paper with a heart tracing with a big bump on it. Then the situation returned and stabilized.

From the instrumental examinations to which he was subjected yesterday it emerged that the prisoner risks paralysis for life: “Irreversible damage may have already occurred and it is not certain that he will recover the functions he had before”, reports the lawyer. In the last few days a problem with his foot would also have arisen: due to the lack of vitamins, Cospito would have problems walking.