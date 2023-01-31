Anarchists take to the streets again today in Rome to demand the abolition of the 41 bis prison regime for Alfredo Cospito. At 16 a garrison is expected in front of the Ministry of Health, on the Lungotevere. And after last Saturday’s clashes in Trastevere, the attention of the forces of order will be maximum for this and for the other mobilizations scheduled for this week. Thursday 17 at the Sapienza there will be a public assembly while on Saturday at 3 pm the anarchists announce a procession from piazza Vittorio. These are unannounced demonstrations that were made known through a flyer with the writing Fuori Alfredo dal 41 bis.

Cospito, who had been detained for over 10 years at the Bancali di Sassari for the legs of the then CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare Roberto Adinolfi, on hunger strike since 30 October, was transferred to the Opera penitentiary in Milan due to precarious health conditions. Exponent of the informal anarchist federation, he is also accused of massacre for two bombs that exploded near the police school of Fossano (Cuneo) in 2006, which caused no injuries.

Never pact with those who use violence and threats as an instrument of political struggle. This is what the Council of Ministers established in relation to the latest riots, caused by the anarchists, and the case of Alfredo Cospito. A transfer which, it was required to point out, is linked exclusively to the protection of the health of the prisoner, who has been on hunger strike for over a hundred days, but which has no impact in any way on the application of 41 bis. “The Council of Ministers, as a whole, reiterates, in compliance with the decision taken by the Minister of Justice, its will not to come to terms with those who use violence and threats as an instrument of political struggle”, reads the note.

“The Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio“, reads the note from the Council of Ministers,” he recalled the reasons that led the judicial authority to propose and confirm the detention regime under Article 41 bis currently in force against Alfredo Cospito and, in full compliance of the independence of assessment of the judicial authority itself, noted that the Court of Cassation is called to make a decision on the matter next March. For the part of his competence, the Minister of Justice considers he will not revoke the regime referred to in article 41 bis and specified that, having consulted all the institutions involved, he took charge of the prisoner’s health conditions, having ordered them on today the transfer, still under the 41 bis regime, to the prison of Opera, which is equipped with adequate health facilities”.

”The state cannot come to terms or give the sign of being intimidated by violent or threatening activities”, Nordio said in a press conference at Palazzo Chigi. On the Cospito case “we asked for opinions immediately” and “quickly”. “Due to the political importance of the matter, which concerns other ministries, I think it is probable that it will then be discussed by the council of ministers – he added – and I think (the topic emerged on Monday, no decision was taken but if will be able to discuss), I think a parliamentary discussion on the question in general could even be implemented, in order to understand what the positions of the various political forces are”.

”All enemies of the state and of democracy have one thing in common, which is that they tend to unite against what they consider to be the common enemy” but it is a ”risk that is extremely limited in prisons because we pay the utmost attention to avoiding these forms of contact and complicity. In prisons, the situation is absolutely under control”, the Minister of Justice stated.

Meanwhile, for today at 4 pm in the Chamber, after the Question time, the information from the Minister of Justice is expected on all aspects related to the Alfredo Cospito affair, even after yesterday’s controversies following the statements of the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia John Donzelli. This was established by the Conference of Group Leaders.

”We will not let ourselves be influenced”, said the Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in a press conference talking about the case of Alfredo Cospito. ‘As regards the problem of the repercussions on public order, the events of recent days have prompted reflections in relation to the fact of raising the level of attention with respect to some effervescences which have also manifested themselves in a very critical way”, he added .

‘There will certainly be other demonstrations like the one on Saturday evening in Rome’, Piantedosi underlined. ”If we look at the methodology that anarchists have practiced over the years, we should raise the level of attention to institutional bodies”, he said again.

”Tomorrow (today, ed) I convened a meeting of the Anti-Terrorism Strategic Analysis Committee, chairing it personally to make a detailed analysis – he said – There are no reasons either to say that everything is fine and nothing has happened or to say that we are with the terrorist threat just around the corner. We will make our assessments and take the decisions”. “The risk of regrouping different fringes certainly exists, and it’s not new anyway”. Piantedosi said again concluding: “There is also a trace of it in the demonstration of the other evening where the observation activity showed the presence of components not only from the anarchist area but from the antagonistic galaxy more generally. Solidarity, also occasional for this match, the fact of sharing this so-called identity battle in a more transversal way exists, it is under the attention of the police forces and is monitored”.