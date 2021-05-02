The national deputy and president of the Radical Civic Union (UCR) Alfredo Cornejo suffers from coronavirus and is hospitalized in a Mendoza health center.

As he knew Clarion, On medical recommendation, the former governor was under observation at the Central Hospital of the aforementioned province.

The sources consulted indicated that the opposition leader has “bilateral pneumonia” and that he had been suffering from the disease for a few days at home.

In addition, they specified that he has not yet received any of the coronavirus vaccines.

Cornejo himself confirmed the news tonight through a message that he spread through his Twitter account: “I report here that I was isolated because I was in close contact with a collaborator of mine who was positive,” he revealed.

Then he added that “last Wednesday the 28th” he lost “taste and smell” and after home care “the doctors recommended hospitalization to carry out better clinical control”.

Cornejo is one of the most active referents of Together for Change and is a member of the national table of the opposition coalition.

Hours before confirming that he was infected with coronavirus, the national deputy expressed on Twitter his grief over the death of “Cacho” Novillo, whom he remembered as “a great militant” of the national UCR.

In addition, his absence was striking this Saturday at the opening ceremony of the ordinary sessions of the Mendoza Legislature.

Report: Mendoza Correspondent.

News in development.