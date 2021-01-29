By Alfredo Cornejo, President of the UCR and former governor of Mendoza.

The Kirchner model of management is not, as many believe that of Venezuela, its north is the Formosa of Gildo Insfrán. They tried it in Santa Cruz and they melted it, they turned it into a financially bankrupt province and silenced by the media, where even the drivers of power became owners of the media.

Now they aspire to lead the country to Formosan feudalism, they look at themselves in that mirror, they lie to us with data and flattery towards a governor who 25 years ago had the sum of absolute power.

The inhuman centers of isolation, similar to clandestine detention centers, that have been known these days are the last straw. But a closer look shows that in the province the problem is much deeper.

In Formosa the governor has indefinite re-election. Insfran has governed since 1995 and, how could it be otherwise, he modified the electoral rules to perpetuate himself in office. The Judicial Power – except for some brave judges – is at the orders of the Executive. The vast majority of the media are scribes of power. In this way, he managed to ensure that justice in Formosa is tied up and freedom of expression persecuted.

The Insfrán government does not mind creating conditions to make the investment attractive. You don’t need it because of every 100 pesos you spend, you receive 95 from the national government. And since it is not difficult for him, he does not mind wasting them either: 61% of formal employment is public employment. That there is little private work in Formosa is not a problem, it is a goal: the government of Insfrán has the state agency as its objective.

Now, for a Formosa to exist, there must be a Córdoba, a Mendoza, a City of Buenos Aires. Mendoza’s case is paradigmatic, among other things because Kirchnerism decided to discriminate against it in the distribution of resources and, very recently, she was discriminated against from the tour to Chile.

Being a desert place, in Mendoza there is much more private employment and a smaller state. There is freedom of expression, there is alternation and the Judicial Power controls. Mendoza needs institutionalism to grow and that is why he looks for it and takes care of it. Insfrán rejects the institutionality because he does not want development: he wants subordination and that everyone eat from his hand.

President Fernández he publicly takes the governor of Formosa as a model. He clearly tells us that Formosa is the mirror in which he wants Argentina to reflect. A pauperized Argentina, dependent on the state, docile, fighting those who seek to create wealth. An Argentina in which the judiciary obeys, in which journalism justifies, and in which any effort by the private sector is penalized.

Formosa has everything to be a thriving province, with a strong agricultural industry, with international trade. But it needs to create the conditions for its growth. It has extraordinary human resources, because the citizens of the province are not responsible for the abuses of the power of Insfrán, they are victims of them.

We need an agreement with reasonable sectors of the ruling party to straighten out the country. The Formosa model cannot be the destiny of Argentina, neither for the people of Formosa, nor that of our children.