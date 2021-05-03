The national deputy and president of the UCR, Alfredo Cornejo, continues to be hospitalized in a common room of the Central Hospital in Mendoza capital, where he has been treated since Saturday for having tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the latest medical report released this Monday, “the patient continues in the same clinical conditions, requiring oxygen and in a common room.”

The president of the UCR had been admitted last Saturday with respiratory problems, after confirmation of the positive result of his swab.

I report here that I was isolated because I was in close contact with a collaborator of mine who was positive. Last Wednesday the 28th I lost my taste and smell. After home care, doctors today recommended hospitalization for better clinical control. – Alfredo Cornejo (@alfredocornejo) May 2, 2021

The news was confirmed by the deputy himself, who published on his Twitter account that he had contracted the virus and that he had to be isolated because he was close contact with a collaborator who had tested positive for Covid-19 a couple of days ago.

After the home care, the doctors recommended Cornejo “hospitalization to carry out better clinical control,” according to the ex-governor of Mendoza in the publication on the social network.

“Alfredo is fine, saturates well. They admitted him simply to take better care of him. “, they added sources from their environment to Clarion.

In addition, they specified that he has not yet received any of the coronavirus vaccines.

The deputy had been absent on Saturday from the opening ceremony of the ordinary sessions of the Mendoza Legislature.

