The scandal of the “VIP vaccination” in the Ministry of Health of the Nation that catapulted Ginés González García from the cabinet still resonates in the government, at the same time that the opposition began to sow doubts about the complete list of people who were vaccinated outside of the records and the degree of knowledge of the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti.

“We must not get out of focus from the lack of a plan in many aspects. We had to prepare ourselves to access an amount of doses like the ones we need and the government did not prepare for that. It has achieved few agreements on vaccines that will have logistics problems and In this context, this abuse, arbitrariness and privilege fall worse, “Alfredo Cornejo, head of the Radical Civic Union (UCR), said this Saturday morning.

The opposition leader also questioned the degree of knowledge about the VIP vaccination of the new minister. “I find it hard to believe that Carla Vizzotti did not know that there was a VIP vaccination in the Ministry of Health. And it is hard for me to believe that the President did not know that his close friend, Congressman (Eduardo) Valdés has gone to get vaccinated for a trip to Mexico, which is a very silly excuse because already in the Lancet publication they state that immunity is given just after 40 days and the trip is on Monday. “

From the UCR and Together for Change we demand that the President explain this embarrassment today and make available the information on the vaccination protocols that he has hidden until now. – Alfredo Cornejo (@alfredocornejo) February 19, 2021

Cornejo spoke of his experience as a former governor of Mendoza in making the registry of vaccinated public. “The President should not only speak, because the deception of credibility to the vaccination plan is already done and it is difficult to trace it back. But it would generate some empathy to inform the inventory of available vaccines and the complete registry of all those who have been vaccinated, in the VIP vaccination and in the public registry “, claimed the holder of the UCR.

On the other hand, Cornejo assured that “it is very likely” that there are more people who went through the “Vip Vaccination” and that is why he claimed the list.

And he again criticized the government alliance: “The All Front is tied with a wire. It is a union to conquer power and sustain it, but it is not that the internal divisions are not between Verbistky, who has a health plan, and Ginés who it does not have it, there is no plan in either of the two, “added the national deputy Cornejo in dialogue with the radio program” Sábado very early ” Miter.