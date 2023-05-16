The actor Alfredo Castro outside the Teatro Oriente in Santiago (Chile). Cristian Soto Quiroz

Alfredo Castro (Santiago de Chile, 67 years old) avoids the street. The antipathy and violence that he perceives in people end up spoiling his temper and affecting him personally. “Everyone is very angry. From side to side ”, he comments during an interview conducted at the end of April in a cafeteria a few steps from his house, in the traditional municipality of Providencia. The star of award-winning films like No (2012), The club (2015) and Dogs (2017) also avoids television. The last day that it was turned on was September 4, 2022, when 62% of Chileans rejected the proposal to bury the Constitution inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship. Compare the impact of the result with the coup perpetrated against Salvador Allende half a century ago. “To live such a disappointment again at a time when life begins to decline or change is very sad,” he says. Critical of the first attempt, in which the conventional “partyed” the opportunity for “little luxuries”, he assures that the current one does not like “nothing, nothing, nothing”.

He also draws parallels with the coup when he addresses the plot of the settlers (first film by director Felipe Gálvez), soon to premiere in the section In a certain look of the Cannes Film Festival, which starts this Tuesday. The historical fiction about the genocide of the native Selk’nam people in Patagonia at the beginning of the 20th century signifies the return of Chile to the official competition of the prestigious section after 12 years of absence. The film, in which Castro participates, is a production of eight countries. “The parallel of the film with what is happening now in the country is super interesting politically because it shows that nothing has happened in terms of justice. For me, the issue of impunity contaminates and cuts across all issues” in Chile.

Castro plays José Menéndez, a man who is ordered by the Chilean government to colonize a piece of land at the end of the world, which ends in the devastation of an ethnic group. “I, a son of a middle-class family, was educated when Chile was discovered by the Spanish; With great pride he spoke of the three caravels of Columbus and I thought it was beautiful. Until 30 years ago someone told me: there were people in Chile 2000 years before the Spanish arrived. Those tales of settlers, which seemed fascinating to me, now seem horrendous to me”, states one of the most influential interpreters of South American cinema about the importance of where the stories are told from.

The actor Alfredo Castro in a cafeteria in the municipality of Providencia. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The theater director, founder of the La Memoria company, has built his film career giving life to disturbed, melancholic, complex characters. “The movies I usually do are dark. I like it because I feel that the human being is obviously very dark and that you have to deal with it, talk about it, ”he points out with his deep voice and his warm temperance. Acting terrifies him. It is a terror, he clarifies, accompanied by joy. “Pleasure also causes pain, and vice versa as well. My dedication to acting is absolute. I metabolize the roles, my body changes. There are three weeks or two months in which my entire body is in pursuit of that imaginary”, Castro describes. As a young man, he admits, he sometimes got lost in his roles. He now claims to have some control that prevents him from getting confused. “Knowing that there is fear allows you to access it without as much defense, therefore I can dive into those twisted minds more freely. I’m not afraid of going crazy, or getting confused with the character, ”he explains.

He remembers that a psychiatrist he had asked him how crazy he was as a boy: “I froze because he had never asked me. Nor do we ask ourselves if there were indigenous peoples before Columbus or where the 400 victims with facial mutilations and eye trauma from the social outbreak are. “The beautiful thing about making movies and theater is to ask yourself again those things that concern humanity forever,” he adds.

From his cultural path, he tries to answer the questions that have left wounds in society. In addition to his film projects, Castro is working on the staging that he will present at his theater on September 11, when it will be 50 years since the military coup. He did not want to prepare a work as such, “nothing definitive” or with “a determining opinion”. “In Chile, justice has not been done, it is a process that has taken 50 years,” he explains, for which he decided to carry out a phonomimic staging based on the novel Palabra de Autor by the writer Matías Celedón about Carlos Herrera Jimenez, the material author of the murder. of the union leader Tucapel Jiménez during the dictatorship.