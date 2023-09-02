‘La casa de Magaly’ has been surprising viewers with the strong statements of each of its members, who are releasing their ‘rags’. This time, they were meeting in the dining room when Gabriela Serpa launched a tremendous ‘bomb’. She assured that Alfredo Benavides had proposed to give her circus concessionaire to her and her family. “She told me that she was going to give me to sell candy. He told me to be Princess Peach and he was going to be Browser. At the dealership he was going to sell me the hot dogs, my mother was going to sell the caramelized apples, my brother was going to sell the photos, “she assured.

