Although Gabriela Serpa is firm that Alfredo Benavides has already lost his opportunity to start a relationship with her, the comedian assures that his story is not over yet, which gives hope to his followers and also to Magaly Medina, who supports a romance between the two. In this sense, the TV host has interviewed celebrities to reveal if they have really fallen in love with each other. This last Friday, June 30, “Urraca” revealed that Jorge Benavides’s brother had not been happy when he saw that the member of the Serpa clan received a call from “Tomate” Barraza.

YOU CAN SEE: Gabriela Serpa rules out romance with Alfredo Benavides due to indecision: “She already lost the opportunity”

What happened between Alfredo Benavides and ‘Tomate’ Barraza?

In the dressing room of the cast of “JB on ATVs”, Alfredo Benavides would have made a scene of jealousy when he noticed that Carlos “Tomate” Barraza was calling Gabriela Serpa’s cell phone. The one who told all the details about this fact was Magaly Medina.

“Gabriela’s cell phone rings and the ‘toads’ that were around her saw that it said ‘Tomato’, yes, ‘Tomato’ Barraza without codes. The chubby man who was dying of jealousy asked Gabriela to put on the loudspeaker, and Gabriela, who continues to melt for Alfredo, listened to her, ”she recounted. “All her companions could hear the almost sanctified words of a very pleasant ‘Tomato’ who said: ‘Hello, Gabrielita. How are you, Gabriella? A question… do you sing?”he added. This would have brought the comedian into the conversation.

YOU CAN SEE: Gabriela Serpa confesses that she was in love with Alfredo Benavides: “I thought he was the love of my life”

What did Alfredo Benavides say to ‘Tomate’ Barraza about Gabriela Serpa?

“I have been told this by eyewitnesses, Alfredo Benavides took the phone from him and answered Barraza and said a few nice words… and finally he said: ‘what are you doing calling? (referring to Gabriela Serpa)’Magaly revealed with a laugh.

However, these two have not yet ruled on the matter.

Alfredo Benavides admitted that he was afraid to start a relationship with Gabriela Serpa. Photo: LR Composition/ATV Shot/Instagram Shot

What message did Gabriela Serpa send to Alfredo Benavides?

She’s tired. Gabriela Serpa has already turned the page and she does not want to be consulted about Alfredo Benavides. In a recent interview, the model assured that the comedian must fix his personal affairs before starting a new relationship.

Gabriela Serpa claims to be meeting a new suitor. Photo: composition LR/Rosario Rojas/La República/ATV

“He kidded me, he wanted to be polyamorous, to be with his girls. Alfredo is old, he obviously has psychological problems that he must cure and that’s why he calls me. If I’m available, yes, if not, that’s it,” he warned.

Was Alfredo Benavides upset with Gabriela Serpa?

In the last “The Value of Vegetables” Alfredo Benavides agreed that it bothered him that Gabriela Serpa called him immature. The comedian specified that the years of his life and artistic career were not in vain and he has learned several lessons.

“I have experience in life, I am not a child, I am not a chibolo so that they tell me that I am 51 years old and not mature (…) It seemed to me a lack of respect that hurt me, because Gabriela is a person who he knows and knows many things about me, that he refers to me, calling me immature and comparing me to another person he barely knows,” he emphasized.

#Alfredo #Benavides #confronted #Tomate #Barraza #calling #Gabriela #Serpa #Magaly