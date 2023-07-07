Gabriela Serpa She continues to be romantically linked to Alfredo Benavides, despite the fact that she has made it clear that she no longer wants to have a relationship with the comedian. In a report broadcast by “Magaly TV, the firm”, the well-known couple did not leave aside the hints, which is why they asked their opinion Jorge Benavides about the alleged romance between public figures. Given this, the comedian commented that he recently had a problem with her brother, since both wanted to have the presence of the model in their respective circuses, but he contacted her first.

What happened between Jorge Benavides and Alfredo Benavides?

The leader of “JB on ATVs” spoke about the current situation between Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides. In the middle of the conversation, Jorge Benavides said that he began to have problems with his brother because he decided to hire the model as part of his circus; however, he did not imagine that he also wanted to work together with her.

“Gaby is going to be in my circus and now Alfredo is upset with me because he says that it is better for him to have Gabriela in his circus so that people go to see their romance in his circus”pointed out the comedian.

In addition, he joked that a confrontation has arisen between them, since the national artist is requested in many spaces. “I told him no, we have problems now because of that, all for Gaby, everyone is fighting for her,” she added.

Does Jorge Benavides want Gabriela Serpa to be his sister-in-law?

Gabriela Serpa pointed out that she maintains a good friendly relationship with Alfredo Benavides; however, more than one wishes that they become a couple. Jorge Benavides He adds to the long list and said that he totally approves that they both give themselves a chance in love. Likewise, he indicated that his wife also agrees with said romance.

“I would love Alfredo to be with Gaby, but I would also like him to have a relationship with Dr. Coletti, I mean, because it would suit us. Since we are all chubby, the doctor can help us with a lipo. My wife is also very interested in the subject. So, almost the whole family is half and half: one part Gaby and the other, Dr. Coletti”, he stated.