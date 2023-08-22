Alfredo Benavides and Gabriela Serpa surprised by being figures in Magaly Medina’s reality show, ‘La casa de Magaly’, which is already giving people something to talk about on social networks and has already had five episodes on the air. However, despite the fact that it was said that there was a romance between them, the two preferred to continue as friends, but the comedian actor left more than one shocked when he asked the member of the Serpa clan to leave the house in which they were being filmed. “Who in the house would you take out? Who do you think is too much?”the reporter asked.

“To Gaby”Alfredo Benavides responded quickly. “Because she’s not ready for a reality show. In a reality show, those of us who know from television know that the moment you step on the front door, you are exposed to anything that can be reminded of you and put up in your face, and that you are going to have to not explode, but accept it, respond and clarify. Do not fight, or insult, or yell, “explained the humorist about the reasons why he said that Gabriela Serpa leaves ‘La casa de Magaly’.

