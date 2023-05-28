Alfredo Benavides He has worked for a long time with his brother Jorge Benavides, producer of one of the most tuned comedy shows on Peruvian television. However, in 2018, the comedian was unexpectedly removed from the cast of “El wasap de JB”. Years after the controversy generated by his departure, the comedian gave details of what happened at that time with his relative. Likewise, he surprised by telling the role that Gabriela Serpa had in this whole story.

Why was Alfredo Benavides removed from “El wasap de JB”?

Alfredo Benavides opened up in an interview with a local media outlet and recalled his time as a member of “JB’s whatsapp”, a television space from which he unexpectedly left in 2018. In the conversation, the comedian revealed that his case was very similar to that of Dayanita. “Jorge took me out of the program for being irresponsible, just like he took Dayana out”he commented briefly.

According to his statements, he missed a recording of the program, since Peru had qualified for the World Cup and wanted to celebrate that historic moment. However, Jorge Benavides clarified that he was not going to stop the production of its content.

Alfredo Benavides and Jorge Benavides formed a successful duo on TV. Photo: The Republic

“He answered me: ‘I’m going to record tomorrow’; and my sister-in-law tells me: ‘We’ll wait for you at 9 in the morning,’ ”she explained at the beginning. “I closed the door of her room and went to Barranco Bar because they told me that Jefferson was going,” she recently told Trome.

What did Gabriela Serpa have to do with her departure?

As he had stated, Alfredo Benavides was absent from one of the recordings of “El wasap de JB”, without imagining that Gabriela Serpa I would rat him out to Jorge Benavides for going to a party the day before. This, after the model showed him an image of the comedian in a nightclub.

Gabriela Serpa and Alfredo Benavides are part of the cast of “JB en ATV”. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram/Gabriela Serpa/Broadcast

“Look at the coincidence, Miss Gabriela Serpa the next day, in the recording, because I did not appear, she tells my brother: ‘Look at this one in the ‘Zorro’ story. And they zoom in and behind the photo was my face”, he commented in the same interview. “I did not have a good time, despite the fact that I went to work elsewhere,” she concluded.

