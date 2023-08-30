Alfredo Benavides He spoke on his social networks after the harsh comments of the Israeli model, who accused the comedian of pedophilia. The member of ‘JB en ATV’ announced that he took legal action and categorically rejected what was said by the former reality boy.

What did Alfredo Benavides say about Eyal Berkover’s statements?

Alfredo Benavides used his social networks to respond to the recent statements of the former reality boy. In the extensive statement he stated: “This news was irresponsibly raised by news portals and television programs, where, practically, they demanded that I come out to speak.”

Alfredo Benavides communicates that he sued Eyal Berkover. Photo: Instagram/Alfredo Benavides

“I decided to treat it through the pertinent channel, the legal route, the one that corresponds and the one that allows each person to defend themselves against accusations made from anonymity, remoteness and with total impunity,” he continued.

What did Eyal Berkover say about Alfredo Benavides?

The model surprised more than one by accusing pedophilia against Alfredo Benavides and André Castañeda; Recently, via Instagram, he stated: “I called my lawyers in Peru to consult them about the matter of my complaint and in the end we decided that it is better (to) do it legally, as it should be. Things are done well. I gave them all the information, my evidence and my testimony”.

In addition, he revealed that several media outlets contacted him and he addressed them: “They called me to give them an interview, and anything to give them content, but I ruled it out from the beginning and said: ‘No! At no time did I ask for money or any benefit because that doesn’t matter to me and I don’t need it'”, manifested.