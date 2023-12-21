Alfredo Benavides He is one of the most beloved comedians on national television. His charisma managed to captivate viewers in different comedy programs; However, what many do not know is that he formed a great friendship with an ex-girlfriend of the late Argentine soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, in the most unexpected way.

How did Alfredo Benavides meet Maradona's ex-girlfriend, Adonay Frutos?

During an interview for journalist Carla Chévez, the comedian explained that he traveled to Cuba together with the owner of the Tumbao nightclub, Carlos Gonzáles, and met with a team of Magaly Medina: “We met there and one day they told me to accompany them because they were going to go look for Maradona's partner, because Maradona was hospitalized in Cuba and his objective was to get a note with the girl, who was his partner.“.

He revealed that the young woman did not know that she was being recorded: “They knocked on the door (of Adonay's house), the girl opened it for them and made them enter the house. Pancho Pinto (Magaly's worker) had posed as Argentine and passed him off. The girl (Adonay) confesses to Milena (Magaly's worker) that she had lost Maradona's twins. “They came down happy and told me.”

Adonay Frutos and Diego Armando Maradona. Photo: Teleshow

The trust between the journalistic team, Benavides, Adonay Frutos and his mother was so great that they saw each other again: “We went out to eat with the girl, her mother, Carlos González, Milena and I. She became my friend, my paw, we even went to La casa de la salsa, she was a beautiful, charming girl, because she took us to her house and she didn't know who we really were. If I had wanted to at that moment, I would have been Maradona's starter“. Later, he apologized for betraying her trust: “I take this opportunity to apologize to this girl, if I had met her under other circumstances and told her that I was an artist, she would have treated me the same, she was a spectacular girl.”

Who is Adonay Frutos?

Adonay Fruits is a Cuban woman who met Diego Armando Maradona in Havana, when she was 19 years old and he was 43. The two formed a relationship and it was speculated that the young woman was expecting twins from the soccer player; However, she was the team Magaly Medina the one who managed to circumvent Cuban security Fidel Castro and he entered the woman's house. She confessed to having lost her children.

What happened to Diego Armando Maradona?

Diego Armando Maradona died on November 25, 2020 after suffering a respiratory faliure in the house where he had settled after having undergone surgery for a subdural hematoma.