Alfredo Benavides, known Peruvian comedian, recalled the stage in which he began in the artistic and comic world. Jorge Benavides' brother told something that few knew: some popular comedians of that time bothered him and bullied him, to the point that one time the actor couldn't take it anymore and broke down. The character who was related to Gabriela Serpa gave more details of what happened when he began his career in the show.

Was Alfredo Benavides a victim of bullying?

The popular actor who plays the boy Alfredito said in an interview that, when he was just beginning to make his way in the artistic and humor world, some of the comedians who already had a well-known name did not receive him in the way he would have liked. According to Alfredo Benavides, characters like Manolo Rojas and Willy Hurtado harassed him in such a way that, on one occasion, they made him explode after reaching the end of his patience.

Alfredo Benavides works with his brother Jorge. Photo: composition LR/Latina/Instagram/Jorge Benavides

“There was a group that was Manolo, Willy Hurtado, whose origins were street comedians, they had a clash when they met me, Manolo not so much, but with other people (…). At the La Gata Caliente theater they made me life was impossible, they grabbed my socks, one time I started crying horribly, I couldn't hold it, they made me explode and I quit. And Fernando Guille, who was the producer, spoke to them and scolded them, it came out to them, it was natural, no Manolo, but Willy Hurtado, Santagadea too,” he told Trome.

What did Alfredo Benavides say about Manolo Rojas?

Although at some point they had disagreements, Alfredo Benavides wishes his colleague the best Manolo Rojas. The comedian believes that the member of 'El reventonazo de la Chola' should take some time to enjoy the result of so many years of hard work.

Manolo Rojas and Alfredo Benavides. Photo: composition LR/Facebook/Manolo Rojas/Alfredo Benavides

“He has worked for so long, I have seen him work for so long without enjoying what he worked, that I think he deserves peace of mind and happiness (…). I think it's time to worry more about him. We are brothers, but brothers also fight, they also make mistakes“, he expressed.