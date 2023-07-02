Alfredo Benavides surprised more than one viewer after sitting, for the first time, in the red chair of “The value of vegetables”. The comedian was face to face with Gabriela Serpa who, on this occasion, was characterized as Beto Ortiz. During this sketch, Jorge Benavides’s brother answered several questions related to the bond he currently shares with the member of “JB en ATV”. Let’s remember that both comic actors were seen in flirtations; however, they never made a romance official. And after that, the model began dating a new lover, a 22-year-old.

One of the questions that Gabriela Serpa asked him, in his role as Beto Ortiz, to Alfredo Benavides It was whether he would start a relationship with her if she left her new lover. “No”, was the forceful response of the comic actor. “Why did you throw in the towel?” Asked the model. “I have made this decision based on the statements that ‘Gaby’ made in the Magaly Medina program when she said in front of the cameras that I already went, that she has already turned the page”specified the humorist who also maintained that he would not like to meddle in the recent romance that the comic actress would have started.

