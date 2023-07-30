Alfredo Benavides He has earned the affection of Peruvian viewers for his great talent on television. Throughout his artistic career, Jorge Benavides’s brother has played various characters in Peruvian show business, one of them is beto ortiz. Now, the comic actor commented in a recent interview that the journalist would have scolded him when leaving the channel for imitating him in the sketch of ‘The value of the vegetable’, in the program ‘JB on ATV’ What was it that he told her?

What did Beto Ortiz say to Alfredo Benavides?

As the comedian commented in an interview with the influencer Giancarlo Granda for his YouTube channel, Beto Ortiz asked him for royalties for using his image again in the sketch of ‘The value of vegetables’.

“Look, Beto has asked me for royaltiescommented the comedian.This happened because one day I arrived at the canal with a truck and he was leaving with a cart. Then he looked at me and said: ‘Oh, no, you imitate me and I, who have been here for more than 10 years, have my cart. At least (give me) a van‘” added Alfredo Benavides.

Likewise, Jorge Benavides’s brother acknowledged that the journalist has always taken his parodies with grace. “When I imitated him (Beto) I said: ‘Sorry excuse me’ (…), and then Beto came out on his show laughing and began to use that word (…). He is the perfect imitator”, mentioned the comic actor.

How old is Alfredo Benavides?

Alfredo Benavides is a renowned Peruvian comedian. He was born on April 9, 1971. Currently, Jorge Benavides’ brother is 52 years old.