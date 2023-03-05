Jorge Benavides clarified that the comedians of his program must play all kinds of characters; nevertheless, Alfredo Benavides expressed his dissatisfaction about it.

On the night of March 4, “JB en ATV” had an intense moment after they Alfredo Benavides He will complain to his brother Jorge Benavides for making him dress as a woman to be part of a sketch. “No, not anymore (…), we are at an imitator level. (…). I don’t want to dress as a woman,” commented the comic actor. This caused surprise among all present.

Minutes later, I continue with his claim by showing the phrase that was painted on his chest, which It said “I quit” in big letters. After that, he expressed his annoyance, since one of the reasons why he returned to the ATV television space was to no longer do this type of role in front of cameras. “I went to the other side not to be a woman and you bring me back here to put on a wig and everything,” she said.