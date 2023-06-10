Alfredo Benavides He was invited to the set of “Magaly TV, la firme”, last Friday, June 9. This time, the comic actor came to the popular ‘Urraca’ program to imitate the controversial TV presenter Andrés Hurtado, who, in recent days, has received harsh criticism from various international media after having fired LIVE the producer of his “Saturday with Andrés” program, José Malpartida Abadía. Let us remember that this event occurred on Saturday, June 3, when Josetty Hurtado’s father realized that his collaborator had made a mistake while the grand finale of “Miss Peru: the pre” was taking place.

Definitely, ‘Andrés Hartado Chibolón’ It caused a furor among the viewers of “Magaly TV, the firm” and caused more than one laugh from Magaly Medina for her witty statements. It should be noted that Benavides visited the host’s program switcher and put a “firm hand” on her production team, which he ended up “firing.”